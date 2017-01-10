Man, 26, killed in shooting at East B...

Man, 26, killed in shooting at East Baltimore barbershop

An investigation is ongoing in a shooting that happened inside a barbershop on McElderry Street in Baltimore. A 26-year-old man was shot and killed when three masked suspects entered the barbershop and shot him.

