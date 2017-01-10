Man, 26, killed in East Baltimore sho...

Man, 26, killed in East Baltimore shooting

Three suspects shot the victim about 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of McElderry Street, then fled in a red, four-door Nissan, police said. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital , where he was pronounced dead by doctors, police said.

