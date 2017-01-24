Man, 26, charged with attempted murder in January shooting
A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 19 shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Andre Royster, of the 300 block of Burleith Road, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, handgun violations and assault after being arrested Monday, police said.
