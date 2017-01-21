Lower tolls didn't cost Maryland as much as expected, transportation secretary says
The amount of money the state collects at the Bay Bridge fell by more than $28.1 million last year, after Gov. Larry Hogan reduced toll rates. That's a 35 percent drop.
