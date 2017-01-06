Lost Souls and Another Door Opens Get Free Readings at Spotlighters

Join Spotlighters for free staged readings of two of the new plays submitted by local playwrights for this summer's Baltimore Playwrights Festival - Lost Souls and Another Door Opens - on January 14 at Spotlighters Theatre . A cold winter's night brings Frank, a former lawyer and now rabbinic student, to a Spanish Harlem apartment to help the long-time residents stave off eviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.