Light City 2017 to feature Biz Markie and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, new art installations
Light City will bring new lighted art installations and music performances from Biz Markie, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Papadosio when the free arts festival returns to Baltimore for its second year, organizers announced Monday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, which organizes Light City, announced details about the 2017 festival, which will run March 31 to April 8. The 1.5-mile lighted art walk with along the Inner Harbor will return, with various performances and activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Homer
|1,483,495
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|55 min
|Safety Dance
|313,231
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Sat
|red dawn
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Mosby
|Jan 18
|Johnathan T
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC