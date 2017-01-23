Light City 2017 to feature Biz Markie...

Light City 2017 to feature Biz Markie and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, new art installations

Light City will bring new lighted art installations and music performances from Biz Markie, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Papadosio when the free arts festival returns to Baltimore for its second year, organizers announced Monday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, which organizes Light City, announced details about the 2017 festival, which will run March 31 to April 8. The 1.5-mile lighted art walk with along the Inner Harbor will return, with various performances and activities.

