LGBT learn self-defense
Anaclara Passalacqua is a transgender individual who says a group of teenage boys "kicked me in the face and stole my cellphone" two weeks ago at Greenmount and North avenues. Jon Kmetz is a gay man who he says he was chased by skinheads several years ago when he was a teenager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|positronium
|1,478,683
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|IAMGKNEE
|113,993
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|cpeter1313
|313,187
|Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ...
|Sun
|Dudley
|2
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Jan 12
|Leon Jones
|2
|Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional
|Jan 11
|Jeremy
|1
|Mosby
|Jan 11
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC