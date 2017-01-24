Katie Malone released from hospital after tragic Baltimore fire

A mother has been released from the hospital nearly two weeks after she suffered serious injuries in a fire that killed six of her nine children in the family's Northeast Baltimore home. Katie Malone posted on Facebook this week that she had been released from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center , where she had been since the Jan. 12 fire at the family's home in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue.

