Jurors begin deliberations in 'Chasing a Killer' case

Delvonta Morten could be seen in a black sweatshirt on surveillance video before the shooting, and his DNA was found on a gun police say was used to kill a 29-year-old Northwest Baltimore man in September 2015, a prosecutor said during closing arguments at his murder trial Thursday. Attorneys for Morten said he is innocent, and argued the state's case against him was slapped together in order to make an arrest.

