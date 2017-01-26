Jurors begin deliberations in 'Chasing a Killer' case
Delvonta Morten could be seen in a black sweatshirt on surveillance video before the shooting, and his DNA was found on a gun police say was used to kill a 29-year-old Northwest Baltimore man in September 2015, a prosecutor said during closing arguments at his murder trial Thursday. Attorneys for Morten said he is innocent, and argued the state's case against him was slapped together in order to make an arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,485,724
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Jan 24
|Shane
|31
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jan 23
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Jan 23
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>>
|Jan 23
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC