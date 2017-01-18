Jewish Community Center in Baltimore gets second bomb threat
Jewish Community Centers in Baltimore and around the country received bomb threats Wednesday and evacuated, the second time this month the centers have gotten such threats. On Jan. 9, 16 JCCs in nine states got bomb threats around the same time, including one on Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore.
