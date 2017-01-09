Jewish Community Center in Baltimore evacuated after threat
A Jewish Community Center in Baltimore was briefly evacuated after receiving a threat on Monday, one of several similar incidents around the country, Baltimore police said. The JCC at 5700 Park Heights Ave. received the threat around 11:45 a.m., said police, who did not elaborate on its nature.
