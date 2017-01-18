Inauguration Day specials, themed drinks and more at Baltimore bars and restaurants
Many Baltimore bars and restaurants are rolling out specials and Donald Trump -themed menu items for Friday's presidential inauguration, while at least one eatery is closing its doors in protest. Charmington's on North Howard Street will be closed all day Friday "in solidarity with everyone worldwide who is resisting the incoming administration's policies of hate, environmental destruction, and corruption," the coffee shop said in a Facebook post.
