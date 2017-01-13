In West Baltimore, consent decree brings relief, skepticism
In the West Baltimore neighborhood where Freddie Gray was arrested, Leanda High saw progress against police abuse and harassment in a federal order calling for sweeping changes to the Baltimore Police Department. Perhaps now, she said, police won't curse at black men, force them to show a driver's license when they're walking down alleys or treat people with disrespect, even physical abuse.
