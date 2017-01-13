In West Baltimore, consent decree bri...

In West Baltimore, consent decree brings relief, skepticism

In the West Baltimore neighborhood where Freddie Gray was arrested, Leanda High saw progress against police abuse and harassment in a federal order calling for sweeping changes to the Baltimore Police Department. Perhaps now, she said, police won't curse at black men, force them to show a driver's license when they're walking down alleys or treat people with disrespect, even physical abuse.

