In Baltimore, progress by decrees
Good thing Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department will finish a consent decree on policing before Inauguration Day. With Alabama's Jeff Sessions likely to become U.S. attorney general, there's no guarantee he would stay on the path established by his predecessor.
