Hotel Brexton, Inn at the Colonnade hit market
Richard Naing, president of RWN Development Group LLC, is shown in this file photo at the Hotel Brexton. The owner of Hotel Brexton and the Inn at the Colonnade has put 10 properties in his portfolio on the market as he plans to retire and sail around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Guest
|1,487,471
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|9 hr
|BALL CARDS
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|313,250
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Jeremy
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Baltimore police make arrest in fatal stabbing ...
|13 hr
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC