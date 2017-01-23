Homicide detectives investigating Bal...

Homicide detectives investigating Baltimore crash after woman dies, doctors find gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Homicide detectives are investigating a collision on Northern Parkway on Monday after doctors discovered a woman in one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot wound before her death, Baltimore Police said. Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a minivan striking a truck in the 1400 block of Northern Parkway about 10:45 a.m., and found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the minivan, said Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 26 min WHITE_DEVIL1776 1,483,700
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... 51 min Sarah 2nd Grade 3
MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>> 1 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( 1 hr Philbert 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Safety Dance 313,231
News Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08) Sun Mt Vernon Rd resi... 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,181,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC