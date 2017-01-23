Homicide detectives investigating Baltimore crash after woman dies, doctors find gunshot wound

Homicide detectives are investigating a collision on Northern Parkway on Monday after doctors discovered a woman in one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot wound before her death, Baltimore Police said. Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a minivan striking a truck in the 1400 block of Northern Parkway about 10:45 a.m., and found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the minivan, said Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.