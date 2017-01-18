Hogan budget would cut aid to Baltimore, freeze state worker pay, downsize prison, delay hospital
Faced with a half-billion-dollar budget gap, Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing to roll back several programs enacted to help Baltimore recover from the riots of 2015 and to freeze pay for state workers. The Republican governor would also downsize a major state prison in Hagerstown, delay money for a long-desired hospital in Prince George's County and reduce extra payments into the state's pension system.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
