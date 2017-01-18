Hogan budget would cut aid to Baltimo...

Hogan budget would cut aid to Baltimore, freeze state worker pay, downsize prison, delay hospital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Faced with a half-billion-dollar budget gap, Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing to roll back several programs enacted to help Baltimore recover from the riots of 2015 and to freeze pay for state workers. The Republican governor would also downsize a major state prison in Hagerstown, delay money for a long-desired hospital in Prince George's County and reduce extra payments into the state's pension system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min ThomasA 313,198
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Crossroads50 1,480,100
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 33 min Me Impressed 7,992
Mosby 8 hr Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 22 hr Dudley 47
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 15 IAMGKNEE 113,993
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 15 Dudley 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC