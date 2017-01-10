Highway Administration Issues Stateme...

Highway Administration Issues Statement After Death Of Worker

Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

BALTIMORE - Following the death of a construction worker who was directing traffic in a work zone Monday, the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration released a statement expressing its condolences and reminds everyone of the dangers highway workers face. "We mourn the loss of a member of our extended contracting family in a tragic incident on Fort Smallwood Road near Pasadena.

Read more at CBS Local.

