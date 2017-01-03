Handgun, Numerous Drugs Found At Home...

Handgun, Numerous Drugs Found At Home In Baltimore

Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore's Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Kevin Finley, 31, at his residence, the 4400 block of Old York Road, on Tuesday afternoon following an executed search and seizure warrant. Police say the raid came after detectives received information that the home was being used as a narcotic stash house, and the target was most likely in possession of an illegal firearm.

