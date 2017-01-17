'Hamilton' coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome in...
The gaga-hit musical will finally reach Baltimore during the Hippodrome Theatre's 2018-2019 season, and subscribers to the theater's 2017-2018 lineup, announced Wednesday, will be first in line for tickets. "We're not saying you have to subscribe to get tickets to 'Hamilton'; we're saying it's the best way to get tickets," says Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome.
