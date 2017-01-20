Former school's new assignment is to transform into Independence Place
Peter McIver, director of operations, Katie Allston, executive director, and Libby Keady, director of grants and special projects, Marian House, stand outside the former Blessed Sacrament School on Old York Road. Marian House recently bought the school, rectory, and convent buildings of Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,482,007
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Mosby
|Jan 18
|Johnathan T
|4
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
