Five Minutes With Bud Adams of 100-year-old Belair Road Supply
The feed and pipe supply business George Edward Markley started on Belair Road in Baltimore in 1917 was so successful it's still around. Though demand for feed in the city went the way of horse-drawn transportation, the pipe side of Belair Road Supply flourished, said Bud Adams, Markley's 72-year old grandson and the firm's president since 1970.
