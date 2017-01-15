Fire at former Baltimore nightclub ne...

Fire at former Baltimore nightclub near Lexington Market still burning Sunday

47 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A six-story vacant building in downtown Baltimore continued burning Sunday afternoon as collapsed floors have blocked firefighters from the flames, Chief Roman Clark said. The fire began Saturday evening at the former Tunnel nightclub just north of Lexington Market.

Baltimore, MD

