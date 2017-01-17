FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers
Federal authorities say they're investigating threats to Jewish centers nationwide, including centers in Baltimore on Park Heights Avenue and in Montgomery County. A brief FBI statement Wednesday says it and the Justice Department's civil-rights division are investigating "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats."
