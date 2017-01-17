FBI investigating threats to Jewish c...

FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Federal authorities say they're investigating threats to Jewish centers nationwide, including centers in Baltimore on Park Heights Avenue and in Montgomery County. A brief FBI statement Wednesday says it and the Justice Department's civil-rights division are investigating "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Earl 1,480,214
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Sammy Davis Junior 313,200
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Me Impressed 7,992
Mosby 17 hr Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Tue Dudley 47
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 15 IAMGKNEE 113,993
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 15 Dudley 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC