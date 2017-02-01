Face of Defense: Coast Guard Reservist Succeeds Through Hard Work, Dedication
With her eyes intently focused on a chart, Coast Guard reservist Petty Officer 3rd Class Casondra Minifield carefully plotted a course on the waterways surrounding Station Curtis Bay in Baltimore on a duty weekend. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Casondra Minifield, a native of Winchester, Virginia, takes part in training on a 25-foot Coast Guard response boat at U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay in Baltimore, May 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,488,879
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,264
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|5
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Mon
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC