ezStorage Adds Locker Units to Baltim...

ezStorage Adds Locker Units to Baltimore Self-Storage Facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

The property at 2600 N. Charles St. features 5-by-5-by-4-foot units, which are about half the height of a traditional 5-by-5 unit. The lockers are designed to store smaller items, according to a company press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 6 min NeverForget 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min moshx 1,487,408
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 33 min melvin perez 20,787
News Baltimore police make arrest in fatal stabbing ... 1 hr Jeremy 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Brian_G 313,249
the goddam jews are to blame 2 hr Sarah-2nd Grade 3
News Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08) Sun Richard Klender 20
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC