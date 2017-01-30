ezStorage Adds Locker Units to Baltimore Self-Storage Facility
The property at 2600 N. Charles St. features 5-by-5-by-4-foot units, which are about half the height of a traditional 5-by-5 unit. The lockers are designed to store smaller items, according to a company press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
