Eight Arrested In Five Separate Incid...

Eight Arrested In Five Separate Incidents Overnight in Baltimore...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

The first incident occurred in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street where officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation and recovered a loaded gun. Christopher Kemp, 26, and Deandre Brim, 24, were both arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Gay Ghost 1,470,087
News Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal... 34 min former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Just Saying 313,078
Tim Bagley 1 hr Greywater 3
Happy NEW YEAR TOPIX Family 5 hr Jeremy 1
News 'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?' What's you... 5 hr Jeremy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC