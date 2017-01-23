Dulci-More holding free concert
FREEa SCONCERT - The Dulci-More Folk and Traditional Musicians will hold their 24th-anniversary concert, "Colors in the World of Folk Music," at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Salem located at 244 S. Broadway, Salem, Ohio.
