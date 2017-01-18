Disturbing "A Dog's Purpose" On-Set Footage Shows Animal Cruelty
It's WJZ Maryland's News Station. Click here for WJZ news stories Contact us with your tips, questions, comments & concerns! WJZ-TV anchors and reporters Send us your weather and news photos Find out what is on WJZ-TV! Address: WJZ-TV 3725 Malden Avenue Baltimore, Maryland [...] 105.7 The Fan VISIT THE 105.7 THE FAN HOMEPAGE Welcome to 105.7 The FAN on CBSBaltimore.com.105.7 along with WJZ-TV and CBS Sports Radio 1300 give you the best Baltimore has to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|1,480,915
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|6 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Mosby
|Wed
|Johnathan T
|4
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Dudley
|47
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Jan 15
|IAMGKNEE
|113,993
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC