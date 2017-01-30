Developer wants to turn 157-year-old West Baltimore mansion into apartments
A 157-year-old mansion in West Baltimore is getting quite the facelift. Ernst Valery Investment Corp. is planning to convert the Sellers Mansion at 801 N. Arlington Ave. into apartments, according to a presentation given to the city's Commission for Historical & Architectural Preservation this month.
