Death of Baltimore County man found bound, fatally shot in van may be tied to Bloods gang
Authorities believe the killing last year in Westport of a man found in the back of a van, bound and shot 21 times, is connected to a Bloods gang whose members were targeted in a large federal indictment last year, according to new court documents. The body of Ricardo Johnson was found around dawn on Aug. 10, 2016, by the light rail tracks in the 2200 block of Kloman St. in the South Baltimore neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,487,274
|the goddam jews are to blame
|10 min
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|RC Stalker Lunatic
|313,248
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Richard Klender
|20
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|31
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Sat
|mosaic is evil
|24
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC