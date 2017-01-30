Death of Baltimore County man found b...

Death of Baltimore County man found bound, fatally shot in van may be tied to Bloods gang

Authorities believe the killing last year in Westport of a man found in the back of a van, bound and shot 21 times, is connected to a Bloods gang whose members were targeted in a large federal indictment last year, according to new court documents. The body of Ricardo Johnson was found around dawn on Aug. 10, 2016, by the light rail tracks in the 2200 block of Kloman St. in the South Baltimore neighborhood.

