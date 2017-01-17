Da oh Nuts! Local doughnut pop-up opens Hampden brick-and-mortar store
Reisterstown native and resident Josh Kowitz, 34, calls out to one of his employees in the kitchen to use only a little bit of strawberry extract a "and a little bit of pink food coloring." It's Thursday, Jan. 12, the first day of business for Kowitz and his Hampden-based doughnut shop, Center Cut Doughnuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|positronium
|1,481,707
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|23 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Mosby
|Wed
|Johnathan T
|4
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC