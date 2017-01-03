Craft beer bar the Brass Tap set to open Monday in Baltimore

Maryland's first Brass Tap, a chain bar and restaurant focusing on craft beer, will open 11 a.m. Monday inside the Fitzgerald apartment building in Mid-Town Belvedere, said franchisee Barry Lowenthal. Lowenthal, a Baltimore resident, originally hoped to open the nearly 3,200-square-foot operation in the fall, but permitting delayed the opening by two months, he said.

