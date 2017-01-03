Craft beer bar the Brass Tap set to open Monday in Baltimore
Maryland's first Brass Tap, a chain bar and restaurant focusing on craft beer, will open 11 a.m. Monday inside the Fitzgerald apartment building in Mid-Town Belvedere, said franchisee Barry Lowenthal. Lowenthal, a Baltimore resident, originally hoped to open the nearly 3,200-square-foot operation in the fall, but permitting delayed the opening by two months, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,472,268
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,139
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC