City Police Search For Man Who Took C...

City Police Search For Man Who Took Car With Children Inside

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are searching for a man who stole a car in East Baltimore tonight with two young children in the back seat. Police say at arround 6 p.m., a woman was unloading items from her car in the unit block of N. Port Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 1,481,959
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Dudley 20,771
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... Thu former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
Mosby Jan 18 Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan 17 Dudley 47
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,823 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC