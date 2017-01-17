City Police Search For Man Who Took Car With Children Inside
Baltimore City Police are searching for a man who stole a car in East Baltimore tonight with two young children in the back seat. Police say at arround 6 p.m., a woman was unloading items from her car in the unit block of N. Port Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|1,481,959
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Mosby
|Jan 18
|Johnathan T
|4
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC