City, Justice Department Agree To Police Consent Decree
Catherine Pugh discusses the consent decree at a press conference, joined by police Commissioner Kevin Davis, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta and State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The Baltimore Board of Estimates voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve the Consent Decree agreement for the Baltimore Police Department.
