City, Justice Department Agree To Pol...

City, Justice Department Agree To Police Consent Decree

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Catherine Pugh discusses the consent decree at a press conference, joined by police Commissioner Kevin Davis, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta and State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The Baltimore Board of Estimates voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve the Consent Decree agreement for the Baltimore Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Cheech the Conser... 1,477,183
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr ThomasA 313,175
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( 18 hr Leon Jones 2
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional Wed Jeremy 1
Mosby Wed Jeremy 2
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC