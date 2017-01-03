City jury acquits 19 year-old man in Pigtown murder

A 19-year-old Baltimore man has been acquitted by a jury of a 2015 murder in Pigtown after his defense attorneys charged that police and prosecutors didn't scrutinize a cooperating witness' claims. Jurors took about an hour late last month to clear Wayne Demetrius Smith Jr. in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Avery Kelly, which took place in the 1100 block of Cleveland St. on Oct. 12, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.