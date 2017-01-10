Citing Potential Conflict, Mosby Refe...

Citing Potential Conflict, Mosby Refers Coppin Police Shooting Probe To Carroll Co.

Yesterday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will recuse her office from investigating the December incident in which a man was shot and killed by a Coppin State University police officer , citing a potential conflict of interest. "I have total confidence that State's Attorney DeLeonardo will thoroughly investigate the incident and pursue justice for the citizens of Baltimore City," Mosby said.

