Citing Potential Conflict, Mosby Refers Coppin Police Shooting Probe To Carroll Co.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will recuse her office from investigating the December incident in which a man was shot and killed by a Coppin State University police officer , citing a potential conflict of interest. "I have total confidence that State's Attorney DeLeonardo will thoroughly investigate the incident and pursue justice for the citizens of Baltimore City," Mosby said.
