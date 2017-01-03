Chase Brexton offers LGBT self-defens...

Chase Brexton offers LGBT self-defense class

Read more: Washington Blade

To help address the recent rise in hate crimes against LGBT people, the LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton will host "Queer Protection: An LGBTQ Self Defense Class for Our Community" on Jan. 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. The class will take place at its Mount Vernon Center . It will include instruction on awareness, prevention and self-realization of your own physical power.

