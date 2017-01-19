Center Stage and the Baltimore Chapte...

Center Stage and the Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill Present THE...

The Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. in partnership with Baltimore Center Stage are pleased to present The Ground On Which We Stand: An Exploration of Black Excellence on Sunday, February 12 at 4:00 p.m . This one-time performance will feature music, dance, art, film and projection technology highlighting breakthrough moments in history.

