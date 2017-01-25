Carole King musical 'Beautiful' delivers enjoyable nostalgia fest at Hippodrome

Take a much-loved pop culture figure; focus on her path to the top, with its personal joys and setbacks along the way; weave hit songs throughout this backstory - and you've got a friendly musical. The nostalgia-fueled locomotion known as "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," which opened three years ago on Broadway, has reached Baltimore with a touring production that delivers an impressive package of stylish acting and singing at the Hippodrome Theatre.

