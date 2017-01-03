Carjackings in Baltimore up 43% for 2016

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:43AM EST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Baltimore City Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:55PM EST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Cecil, Kent Winter Storm Watch issued January 5 at 3:09PM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 1:57PM EST expiring January 6 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, York More people are being robbed in their homes, targeted for theft on the streets, and having their cars stolen in Baltimore. For 2016, there was a 16 percent increase in robberies in Baltimore City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.