Carjackings in Baltimore up 43% for 2016
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:43AM EST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Baltimore City Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:55PM EST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Cecil, Kent Winter Storm Watch issued January 5 at 3:09PM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 1:57PM EST expiring January 6 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, York More people are being robbed in their homes, targeted for theft on the streets, and having their cars stolen in Baltimore. For 2016, there was a 16 percent increase in robberies in Baltimore City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|MICHA
|1,472,729
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,144
|Love VISITING MY LOCAL VA
|9 hr
|Tom
|1
|Any Young DIAPER N(EYE)GGERS for SALE???
|10 hr
|Tom
|1
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC