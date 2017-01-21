Busloads of Baltimore women and others march on Washington
Ten hours after they departed from Baltimore for the Women's March on Washington, they returned to the bus Saturday as the sun fell, exhausted, proud, exhilarated. Many of them were first-time marchers.
