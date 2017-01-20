Broadway's Grasan Kingsberry and Betsy Struxness to Join...
On May 7, 2017, at 3:00PM, the Greenwich Village Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Barbara Yahr, will close its 30th anniversary season at Washington Irving Campus Auditorium with a pops concert, Broadway Downtown, featuring performances by guest artists and Broadway stars Grasan Kingsberry and Betsy Struxness . The program will include selections from the Golden Age of Broadway, Tin Pan Alley, and classics, as well as excerpts from iconic Broadway musicals of the '60's and '70's.
