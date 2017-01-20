Broadway's Grasan Kingsberry and Betsy Struxness to Join...

On May 7, 2017, at 3:00PM, the Greenwich Village Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Barbara Yahr, will close its 30th anniversary season at Washington Irving Campus Auditorium with a pops concert, Broadway Downtown, featuring performances by guest artists and Broadway stars Grasan Kingsberry and Betsy Struxness . The program will include selections from the Golden Age of Broadway, Tin Pan Alley, and classics, as well as excerpts from iconic Broadway musicals of the '60's and '70's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.