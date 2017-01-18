Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' coming ...

Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome

Next year, the Hippodrome Theatre will be the room where it happens as the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" makes a stop in the greatest city in the world - Baltimore - as part of its national tour during the 2018-19 season. Theater officials recommend buying a 2017-18 season subscription.

