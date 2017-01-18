Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome
Next year, the Hippodrome Theatre will be the room where it happens as the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" makes a stop in the greatest city in the world - Baltimore - as part of its national tour during the 2018-19 season. Theater officials recommend buying a 2017-18 season subscription.
