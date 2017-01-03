Body Of Missing Man Found In Water In South BaltimoreMonday, January...

Body Of Missing Man Found In Water In...

Body Of Missing Man Found In Water In South Baltimore

Baltimore City Police say the body of a man missing since last month has been recovered from the water in South Baltimore. Police say the body of 32-year-old Jerry Stammer was found in the water Monday afternoon near the 3100-block of Waterview Avenue.

