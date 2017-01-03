Body Of Missing Man Found In Water In South BaltimoreMonday, January...
Baltimore City Police say the body of a man missing since last month has been recovered from the water in South Baltimore. Police say the body of 32-year-old Jerry Stammer was found in the water Monday afternoon near the 3100-block of Waterview Avenue.
