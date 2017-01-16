Black, female and in charge of Baltimore

Black, female and in charge of Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

"It's the 'If I can see it, I can be it' mentality." Baltimore's black women mayors set national record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Aquarius-wy 1,478,745
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Sun IAMGKNEE 113,993
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun cpeter1313 313,187
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Sun Dudley 2
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Jan 12 Leon Jones 2
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional Jan 11 Jeremy 1
Mosby Jan 11 Jeremy 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC