Benefit concert scheduled for bartender shot during Christmas morning robbery
With local guitarist and Tin Roof bartender Jason Pierce continuing to recover after being shot during a Christmas morning robbery, friends have organized a benefit concert to help pay his hospital bills. The all-day concert is set to start at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Tin Roof, 32 Market Place in Power Plant Live, and last until about 11 p.m. Acts that have agreed to perform include the Kelly Bell Band, Pasadena, Wise Eyes, Jimi Haha and Bumpin Uglies, said Tin Roof general manager Derrick Osborne.
