'Beautiful' heads to Hippodrome with Carole King's story
Back in an era that now feels so far away, every college dorm room seemed to have a well-used LP of Carole King's "Tapestry." That 1971 album, made in Los Angeles by the Brooklyn-born singer/songwriter, quickly expanded its reach far beyond the campus crowd, selling more than 25 million copies and held onto the Billboard charts for 313 weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Guest
|1,481,875
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Mosby
|Jan 18
|Johnathan T
|4
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC