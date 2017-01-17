Baltimore traffic: Backups in both directions on I-83 during morning rush

Traffic backups in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Jones Falls Expressway in Baltimore caused problems for commuters Tuesday morning, on the first day back to work following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. A crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 blocked one lane near the Pepsi Sign, the Baltimore Department of Transportation reported about 7 a.m., resulting in a moderate traffic impact.

