Baltimore Street office tower latest downtown property to sell
The sale of the 16-story office building at 10 E. Baltimore St. to an out-of-state firm has closed. The property went to auction late last year through the online service Ten-X.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Panks
|1,478,879
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|IAMGKNEE
|113,993
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|cpeter1313
|313,187
|Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ...
|Sun
|Dudley
|2
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Jan 12
|Leon Jones
|2
|Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional
|Jan 11
|Jeremy
|1
|Mosby
|Jan 11
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC