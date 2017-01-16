Baltimore Street office tower latest ...

Baltimore Street office tower latest downtown property to sell

40 min ago Read more: Daily Record

The sale of the 16-story office building at 10 E. Baltimore St. to an out-of-state firm has closed. The property went to auction late last year through the online service Ten-X.

